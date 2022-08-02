Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar poses with his stunning on-screen sisters as they promote the film; PHOTOS

All eyes are on Akshay Kumar ever since he announced his film Raksha Bandhan. This story of brother-sister love is all set to release on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan itself, that is on August 11. The film, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar will be clashing with Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Well, Akshay along with his entire team is leaving no stones unturned to promote his film. Today the entire team was spotted looking fabulous as they posed for the paps while promoting their film.

In the picture, we can see Akshay Kumar wearing an olive green coloured tracksuit as he posed with his on-screen sisters. All his on-screen sisters look stunning in traditional attires. From blue lehenga to red gown to black lehenga to cream-coloured lehenga, all four sisters stood in between Akshay and director Anand L Rai. All of them smiled at the paps and looked lovely.

Check out the pictures:

Raksha Bandhan is Akshay’s third release of the year after Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj. It is slated to clash with Aamir Khan’s highly-anticipated movie, Laal Singh Chaddha, which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.

To note, Raksha Bandhan is produced by Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films. The film is slated to hit the screens on August 11 and will witness a box office clash with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Apart from Aanand L Rai’s directorial, Akshay will be next seen in movies like Ram Setu, OMG 2, Mission Cindrella, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Gorkha etc.

