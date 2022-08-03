Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar relives childhood memories by playing games with his on-screen sisters; WATCH

All eyes are on Akshay Kumar ever since he announced his film Raksha Bandhan. This story of brother-sister love is all set to release on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan itself, that is on August 11. The film, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar will be clashing with Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Well, Akshay along with his entire team is leaving no stones unturned to promote his film. Today, the entire team is heading to Pune for promoting the film and what caught our attention is the superstar playing childhood games with his on-screen sisters.

In the video that Akshay Kumar shared, we can see him and his on-screen sisters in a plane. All of them sit around a table and are playing a childhood game. The entire Raksha Bandhan team is happy and laughing as they relive their childhood days as they cherish the brother-sister bond. Sharing this video, Akshay wrote, “Jo mazaa behno ke saath bachpan ke khel khelne mein hai uska koi muqabla nahi. Reliving these childhood memories with my onscreen sisters as we head to Pune for promotions #RakshaBandhan…8 days to go!”

Raksha Bandhan is Akshay’s third release of the year after Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj. It is slated to clash with Aamir Khan’s highly-anticipated movie, Laal Singh Chaddha, which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.

To note, Raksha Bandhan is produced by Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films. The film is slated to hit the screens on August 11 and will witness a box office clash with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Apart from Aanand L Rai’s directorial, Akshay will be next seen in movies like Ram Setu, OMG 2, Mission Cindrella, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Gorkha, etc.

