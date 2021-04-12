Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar’s new PIC with director Aanand L Rai will leave you excited for the family drama

Raksha Bandhan will mark Akshay Kumar’s second collaboration with director Aanand L Rai after Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re.

has been on a roll of late. The actor has been making the headlines for his impressive line of work and upcoming projects. In fact, he had recently wrapped the shooting of Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush and had begun shooting for Ram Setu And while the fans are eagerly waiting for both the movies, Akshay is all set to collaborate with the director once again for his upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan.

And now, the makers have dropped a new still from Raksha Bandhan wherein Akshay was seen lost in a conversation with Aanand. In the pic, the actor-director duo was seen sitting on a railway platform along with a train and were all smiles while conversing about something. Interestingly, Akshay had announced the movie in August last year with the first look poster of Raksha Bandhan. He wrote, “Hardly ever in life does one come across a story that touches your heart so deeply and so instantly...it’s the quickest I’ve signed a film in my career. A story that will make you laugh and it will make you cry. And it will make us realise how blessed are those who have sisters. Dedicating this film, #Rakshabandhan to my dear sister, Alka and to the most special bond in the world...that of a brother and sister.”

As of now, Akshay has been on a break at the moment as he was diagnosed with COVID 19 early this month and was even hospitalised for the same. The actor had shared the news on social media and had even urged everyone to take necessary precautions. Meanwhile talking about the work front, Akshay will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, along with Bell Bottom, Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey.

