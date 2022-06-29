Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar sets brother goals, feeds golgappas to his on-screen sisters; PHOTOS

Akshay Kumar has been grabbing all the eyeballs ever since his film Raksha Bandhan has been announced. The film's trailer was released recently and it has gotten all the fans excited. Well, the trailer launch happened in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area and now the entire cast has come together yet again for the song launch of the film. In the pictures, we can see Akshay playing the role of an elder brother with too much perfection even off-screen.

In the pictures, we can see Akshay Kumar dressed in a white shirt that he paired with black pants. The actor looks dapper in this semi-formal attire. He was accompanied by his 4 on-screen sisters, who all looked glamourous in ethnic wear. The most fun part about the event had to be the golgappa counter and like a sweet elder brother, Akshay made sure to feed golgappas to his sisters and keep them happy.

Check out the pictures:

Apart from Akshay, Raksha Bandhan also stars Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth who will be seen as the Khiladi Kumar’s sister. On the other hand, the Aanand L Rai directorial also features Bhumi Pednekar opposite Akshay Kumar. To note, Raksha Bandhan will mark Aksha’s second collaboration with Bhumi after their 2017 release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Raksha Bandhan will be hitting the screens on August 11 this year and will be witnessing a box office clash with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.

