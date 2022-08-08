Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar takes his sisters out for shopping as he promotes film in Lucknow; WATCH

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of Raksha Bandhan and is actively promoting the film. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, Smrithi Srikanth and the movie revolves around the unconditional bond between a brother and his sisters. Meanwhile, as the Khiladi on Monday arrived in Lucknow for promotions, he took his on-screen sisters for shopping in the city of Nawabs. The film is set to release on August 11 in theatres.

Akshay took to his Instagram and shared a video captioning it, “Aaj le aaya apni behno ko nawaabon ke sheher, Lucknow shopping kara ne, lage haath apni bhi thodi shopping kar li :) #RakshaBandhan11August.” In the video, we can see Akshay and his on-screen sisters shopping Chikankari kurtas in a shop. In the Raksha Bandhan trailer, Akshay can be seen arguing with his girlfriend (Bhumi Pednekar) because of his sisters. He first wants his four sisters to get married and then tie the knot with the love of his life. However, given the circumstances, Akshay finds himself in a difficult situation, where he could lose his girlfriend forever.

Click HERE to see Akshay’s video:

Raksha Bandhan is Akshay’s third release of the year after Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj. It is slated to clash with Aamir Khan’s highly-anticipated movie, Laal Singh Chaddha, which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.

To note, Raksha Bandhan is produced by Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films. Apart from Aanand L Rai’s directorial, Akshay will be next seen in movies like Ram Setu, OMG 2, Mission Cindrella, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Gorkha, etc.