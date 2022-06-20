Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar unveils new poster of his family drama; Trailer to be out on June 21

Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Prithviraj, is now gearing up for his next release. We are talking about Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan which is a family drama and also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. The Khiladi Kumar has been teasing the fans with the posters and BTS pics of late. And now, Raksha Bandhan is once again making the headlines as Akshay has unveiled the new poster of the movie. Besides, he has also announced the trailer release date of Raksha Bandhan.

Akshay made the big announcement on social media as he release the new poster of Raksha Bandhan wherein he was seen hugging his four sisters for a perfect family pic. Akshay and his onscreen sisters were all smiles in the poster and it spoke volumes about their unconditional love. In the caption, the Kesari actor stated that the trailer of Raksha Bandhan will be out on June 21. He wrote, “It’s a story of love, joy, family and the unbreakable bond that binds them… come be a part of this grand celebration of life. #RakshaBandhanTrailer out tomorrow”.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s post:

To note, Raksha Bandhan marks Akshay’s second collaboration with Aanand L Rai after their 2021 release Atrangi Re which also featured Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the lead. Besides, Akshay will also be sharing the screen with Bhumi once again after their 2017 release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Raksha Bandhan is slated to hit the screens on August 11 and will be witnessing a box office clash with Aamir Khan and Kareen Kapoor Khan’s much anticipated movie Laal Singh Chaddha.

