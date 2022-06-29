Raksha Bandhan: Dhanush & Ram Charan share Akshay Kumar's film's trailer, pen sweet notes

Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan, led by Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar has been making the right amount of noise. The trailer of the film was unveiled last week and the response has been heartening. The film talks about an important social issue of dowry and this novel concept of the film has been getting reasonable attention. Apart from the emotional quotient, the film is also full of lighthearted comedic elements, to cater to a larger section of the society.

Yesterday, the trailer of Raksha Bandhan was shared by pan-India stars from southern India, Dhanush, and Ram Charan. While Dhanush has previously worked in Aanand L Rai’s films and one would expect him to share the trailer, it is the tweet by Ram Charan that has got people guessing. Many speculate that the actor might collaborate with either Aanand L Rai or Akshay Kumar on a feature project, but till the time there is no confirmation from them, nothing can really be said. Dhanush’s tweet read, “Raksha Bandhan .. looks like yet another @aanandlrai , Himanshu Sharma magic show !! All the best to @akshaykumar sir @bhumipednekar and the whole cast and crew.” Ram Charan’s tweet read, “What a trailer @akshaykumar Sir! The beautiful and sacred bond of a brother and sister is incredibly captured in the trailer. Also, happy birthday to the director @aanandlrai Sir”. Despite being two huge movie stars from down south, they are extremely humble and courteous and one would hope that there are plans for a certain future collaboration.

Have a look at Dhanush and Ram Charan's tweets:

On the work front, Ram Charan, who was last seen in RRR and then an extended cameo in Acharya, will now be seen S. Shankar’s next directorial, tentatively titled as RC15. Dhanush will be seen in the Tamil film Vaathi, next. Raksha Bandhan will release on 11th August, 2022 and will lock horns with Aamir Khan’s next release Laal Singh Chaddha.

Also read: PICS: Ram Charan oozes charm in black; Struggles to get through a crowd as fans try to get selfies with him