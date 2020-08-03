  • facebook
Raksha Bandhan: Kangana Ranaut's brothers surprise her & Rangoli with sundown dinner and head massages; WATCH

Kangna Ranaut's brothers surprised her and sister Rangoli on Raksha Bandhan with a yummy sundown barbeque and head massages on a lovely full moon night
27082 reads Mumbai Updated: August 3, 2020 11:32 am
Raksha Bandhan is a festival celebrating the bond between a brother and sister. Celebrated every year, even celebrities from all over the country make the most of this special day and celebrate the bond they have with their families. Most Recently Team Kangana Ranaut uploaded a post on social media sharing glimpses from their celebration. 

Taking to Instagram, they uploaded a video showcasing the actress’s brothers cooking them a lovely dinner watching the sunset. Captioning the video they wrote, “On the eve of #Rakshabandhan, Rangoli & Kangana’s brother’s surprised them with a sun-down dinner. Not only did they cook for them, but gave head massages as well. Here are some glimpses of the lovely full moon night,” Alongside the caption, they paired it with heart emoticons. 

Here is Kangana Ranaut's Video: 

The video showcases her brothers cooking Rangoli and the actress a lovely barbeque dinner on their balcony as they bond and watch the sunset. The sisters also received head massages from their brothers making it even more memorable. 

On a more personal front, recently the actress who has been vocal on her strong opinions in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death revealed that she heard gunshots near her Manali residence and had to call the cops on Friday night. Though a security team has been deployed by cops outside the actress’s residence, she feels it is an attempt to get her intimidated because of her comments she has been making against a few big shots recently. 

Credits :Instagram

Anonymous 25 minutes ago

was ne hammer frau sie doch ist

Anonymous 27 minutes ago

So cute

