Raksha Bandhan: Meet Akshay Kumar’s sisters from Aanand L Rai’s directorial

Akshay Kumar has never shied away from experimenting with his roles and genres. Be it comedy, action, horror-comedy or family drama, Akshay never misses a chance to entertain the audience. After entertaining fans with his regal performance as Samrat Prithviraj, Akshay is coming up with a family drama that will be an emotional ride for the audience. We are talking about Aanand L Rai’s upcoming directorial Raksha Bandhan wherein Akshay will be seen playing the role of a doting elder brother.

After creating a massive buzz in the town, the makers of Raksha Bandhan released the trailer of the family drama. The trailer features Akshay Kumar as a responsible brother who wants his four sisters to get married into decent families. The trailer was a joyride of emotions and also gave a glimpse of Akshay’s chemistry with Bhumi Pednekar who plays his love interest in Raksha Bandhan. Interestingly, as the trailer is grabbing a lot of attention, Akshay Kumar’s onscreen sisters from the Aanand L Rai’s directorial have become the talk of the town. Take a look:

Sadia Khateeb

The gorgeous actress made her acting debut with the 2020 release Shikara which was based on the Kashmiri Pandits exodus of 1990. She apparently plays the eldest of all sisters and is the first one to get married in the movie as per the trailer.

Sahejmeen Kaur

The young actress will be seen making her acting debut with the Akshay Kumar starrer. In fact, she had shared a pic with Khiladi Kumar on her social media and wrote, “With The Most Beautiful Gentleman! There's never a dull moment with you. You inspire me every day. Lots of love My Khiladi!”

Deepika Khanna

The bubbly actress has proved her mettle in several web series and TV shows including Patiala Babes, Gandii Baat, Yeh Crazy Dil, etc.

Smrithi Srikanth

The young actress is also making her debut with Raksha Bandhan. She had shared a pic with Akshay and her onscreen sisters to share the big news about her debut. Smrithi wrote, Finally found a good muhurat to post this. My first debut as an actor, very close to my heart. Happy Rakshabandhan. Nothing like a bond as special as that of a brother and a sister. Get ready to witness a story as unique as this bond”.

