Raksha Bandhan: Priyanka Chopra Jonas wishes her 'incredible brood of brothers', says she is waiting for gifts

Wishing them on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Priyanka Chopra wrote about how blessed she was to have these 'wonderful' men in her life.
Raksha Bandhan: Priyanka Chopra Jonas wishes her 'incredible brood of brothers', says she is waiting for gifts
Priyanka Chopra Jonas may be a global diva but the actress never fails to mark Indian festivals. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Priyanka did just that as shared a stunning picture from her 2018 wedding surrounded by her brothers Siddharth Chopra as well as the Jonas Brothers (minus Nick obviously) we assume. In the photo, the actress can be seen walking in her stunning red bridal lehenga flanked by her brothers on either sides. Wishing them on the occasion, Priyanka wrote about how blessed she was to have these 'wonderful' men in her life. 

PeeCee's Rakhi message reads, "Happy Raksha Bandhan to everyone celebrating and to my incredible brood of brothers. I’ve always loved this special festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. I feel so blessed to have these wonderful, sensitive, supportive men in my corner always. I miss you all so much." 

In true sisterly fashion, Priyanka added, "Sending lots of love and hugs and oh also...as part of tradition... waiting for my gifts." We wonder what gifts the actress will be receiving this year. Check out the picture below: 

Just a few days ago, Priyanka also wished her millions of followers on the festival of Eid. Sharinf a post on social media, she wrote, “Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating all over the world. Hope it brings us blessings, happiness & peace." 

Isn't Priyanka Chopra's Raksha Bandhan post a  stunning one? 

