On Raksha Bandhan, Sara Ali Khan says she will break anyone who tries to hurt her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising actresses in the industry. She has been a part of movies like Kedarnath, Love Aaj Kal, Atrangi Re and Simmba. She enjoys a massive following on social media and keeps gracing her followers and admirers with pictures of her. Today was no different as the actress put up an Instagram story dedicated to her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Sara Ali Khan shares a beautiful bond with all her brother Ibrahim and has always been public about the love she has for him. On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the Atrangi Re actress took to Instagram to show her love for Ibrahim. She shared a photo collage of sweet throwback memories with her brother. The caption of the story read, "Happiest rakhi to the bestest brother in the whole wide universe. I love you so much more than you know. Missing you extra today. Happy rakhi Iggy Potter. I promise to break whoever and whatever tries to hurt you unless it's the phone that's shooting our knock knock jokes." This sweet captioned not just proved how much she loves her brother but also the extent she could go to, to protect her brother.

Have a look at the photo collage shared by Sara Ali Khan on Instagram:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan, who was last seen in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, is working on a film with Vikrant Massey titled Gaslight and an untitled film with Vicky Kaushal. Her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan has been assisting Karan Johar on his next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The shoot of the film has been wrapped and post production work on the same is going on, as it gears up for a theatrical release next year.

