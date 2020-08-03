Raksha Bandhan: Shweta Bachchan misses bro Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘lectures’ as she wishes him to get well soon

On Rakhi 2020, Shweta Bachchan shared a childhood photo of brother Abhishek Bachchan and herself. She called him a devoted sidekick and wished him to get home soon. Abhishek is currently under COVID 19 treatment at Nanavati Hospital.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival celebrating the bond between siblings. Celebrated every year on August 3rd, celebrities from all over the country make the most of this special day and celebrate the bond they have with their brothers and sisters. Most recently, Shweta Bachchan took to her social media account and uploaded an adorable picture of her and brother Abhishek Bachchan reminiscing their childhood days and wishes him to get well soon.

Taking to her Instagram account, Shweta uploaded a picture of her and Abhishek as kids. She captioned the picture, “Couldn’t have asked for a better brother, or devoted sidekick, love you - (Been soo long I’m even missing your lectures) Get well, Get back home!” she added a heart emoticon alongside the caption.

Here is Shweta Bachchan's post:

Friends of the author also commented on her post showcasing their fondness for the post. Ankur Tewari and Maheep Kapoor commented with heart emoticons. Earlier today, even Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media account and shared a collage of Shweta and Abishek & grandchildren Aaradhya and Agastya alongside a touching post.

Taking to his Twitter account, alongside the image, the actor wrote, “T 3613 -Happy Raksha Bandhan.. tomorrow be the festival of protection & security for the sister by the brother .. a pledge to be by her side, to hold her hand in times of trouble, to safeguard her from all evil to let her know that no matter what he shall ever be by her side.”

On the other hand, while Amitabh Bachchan, , and Aaradhya were recently tested negative for COVID-19 and returned home, Abhishek is still battling the virus in a hospital in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2020: Amitabh Bachchan drops sweet note with pics of Shweta and Abhishek & Aaradhya and Agastya

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×