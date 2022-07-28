Raksha Bandhan Song Dhaagon Se Baandhaa: Akshay Kumar's bond with his onscreen sisters will make you emotional

Akshay Kumar is all geared up for the release of his next film Raksha Bandhan. The actor along with his team is leaving no stones unturned to promote his upcoming film. Along with Akshay, this film will also star Bhumi Pednekar in a pivotal role. The story of Raksha Bandhan is about a brother who pledges to get his sisters married and settled first before him. Well, to raise the excitement levels of the fans, the makers are here with yet another song from the film titled Dhaagon Se Baandhaa.

In the song, we can see one of Akshay Kumar’s on-screen sisters getting married. The song depicts an emotional journey of a brother who is very happy to see his sister get married but at the same time is in tears as he has to bid her goodbye from the house. Akshay goes down memory lane and in the video can see beautiful moments of his childhood with his sisters. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.

Check out the song below:

Raksha Bandhan is Akshay’s third release of the year after Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj. It is slated to clash with Aamir Khan’s highly-anticipated movie, Laal Singh Chaddha, which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.

To note, Raksha Bandhan is produced by Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films. The film is slated to hit the screens on August 11 and will witness a box office clash with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Apart from Aanand L Rai’s directorial, Akshay will be next seen in movies like Ram Setu, OMG 2, Mission Cindrella, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Gorkha etc.

