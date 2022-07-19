Raksha Bandhan Song 'Done Kar Do' OUT: Akshay Kumar makes Jagrata more fun with his energetic avatar

Actor Akshay Kumar is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming family drama and we are talking about Raksha Bandhan. It is a story about a brother’s unconditional love for his sisters. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the trailer of Raksha Bandhan had got the fans wanting for more. And, after the success of two songs Tere Saath Hoon Main and Kangan Ruby, the makers have dropped another number from the film - Done Kar Do. It is a jagrata song.

Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, and Anand L Rai launched the song in a unique way in the United Kingdom. The 2 minutes 47 seconds long song is sung by Navraj Hans and the lyrics are by Irshad Kamil. The music of 'Done Kar Do' is given by Himesh Reshammiya. The song gave a glimpse of energetic Akshay Kumar performing at a jagrata. The peppy music and wonderful lyrics are doing wonders with the song.

Check out Raksha Bandhan's song 'Done Kar Do' here:

To note, Raksha Bandhan also revolves around the dowry issues. Talking about it, Akshay told India.com, “If you see the kind of films I have done over the years, I always make sure that my film doesn’t just show a problem. My films also offer solutions to the problem. In this film also we have raised a social concern but we are also giving a feasible solution to the problem”.

Apart from Akshay, Raksha Bandhan also stars Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth who will be seen as the Khiladi Kumar’s sister. On the other hand, the Aanand L Rai directorial also features Bhumi Pednekar opposite Akshay Kumar. To note, Raksha Bandhan will mark Akshay’s second collaboration with Bhumi after their 2017 release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Raksha Bandhan will be hitting the screens on August 11 this year and will be witnessing a box office clash with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.

