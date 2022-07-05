Raksha Bandhan Song Kangan Ruby: Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar groove to Himesh Reshammiya's tunes

Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is one of the most-anticipated films of the year. A few days back, the trailer of the film was unveiled and the response has been heartening. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar, alongside Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth. This story is an ode to the brother-sister love and bond and will pave a way straight into your hearts. Directed by Aanand L Rai, Raksha Bandhan is slated to hit theatres on 11 August 2022.

Now, the makers of Raksha Bandhan have shared the second track from the film titled, Kangan Ruby, which also features Bhumi. In the video, one can see romance brewing between Akshay and Bhumi. The duo's chemistry is too cute for words. On Tuesday, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor shared the official song on his social media handle and captioned it: "Hawa mein ghula hai pyaar ka rang, ruby wale kangan ke sang!" The song is sung by Himesh Reshammiya, while the lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil.

Check out Raksha Bandhan song Kangan Ruby:

Raksha Bandhan is Akshay’s third release of the year after Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj. It is slated to clash with Aamir Khan’s highly-anticipated movie, Laal Singh Chaddha, which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.

To note, Raksha Bandhan marks Akshay’s second collaboration with Aanand L Rai after their 2021 release Atrangi Re which also featured Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the lead. While this film also marks Akshay’s second collaboration with Bhumi after their 2017 release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

