Raksha Bandhan Song Tere Saath Hoon Main: Akshay Kumar’s track shows his unconditional love for sisters

After Samrat Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar is all set to entertain his fans in Aanand L Rai’s upcoming directorial Raksha Bandhan. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar, alongside Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth. The story written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon revolves around the love, bonding, and attachment between brother-sister. A few days back, the trailer of Akshay's Raksha Bandhan was unveiled and it has been making waves ever since its release.

Now, the makers of Raksha Bandhan have shared the first song titled, Tera Saat Hoon Main. On Wednesday, Akshay shared the official song on his social media handle and captioned it: “Siblings never walk through life alone as they have a brother or sister, holding their hand. Celebrate this beautiful bond with our song, #TereSaathHoonMain from #RakshaBandhan out now!" The music of Tera Saath Hoon Main is given by Himesh Reshammiya, while it is sung by Nihal Tauro and the lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil. The song revolves around the unconditional love between a brother and a sister. In the song, the Sooryavanshi actor is also seen getting emotional as his sister is seen getting married.

Check out Tera Saath Hoon Main song:

Raksha Bandhan is Akshay’s third release of the year and is slated to hit the screens on August 11. The movie will clash with Aamir Khan’s highly-anticipated movie, Laal Singh Chaddha, which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya.

Meanwhile, this marks Kumar's second collaboration with Aanand L Rai after his 2021 released romantic fantasy drama film, Atrangi Re, which also co-starred Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. This film also marks Akshay’s second collaboration with Bhumi after their 2017 release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

