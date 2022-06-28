Raksha Bandhan Song Tere Saath Hoon Main: Akshay Kumar’s track shows siblings’ unwavering bond

After entertaining the audience with his period drama Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming family drama. We are talking about Raksha Bandhan which is a story about a brother’s unconditional love for his sisters. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the trailer of Raksha Bandhan had got the fans wanting for more. After all, Akshay’s stint as a doting brother won hearts. And now, Raksha Bandhan is once again making the headlines as the makers are set to unveil the first song from the family drama.

Titled as Tere Saath Hoon Main, it happens to be an emotional number which speaks volumes about the unwavering bond between the siblings and their unconditional love. The makers have unveiled a teaser of the song today which has glimpses of some overwhelming moments for a brother as his sister is getting married. Sharing the teaser, Akshay wrote, “Bhai-behen ke pyaar se saji hai #TereSaathHoonMain ki dhun! The song will be out tomorrow, stay tuned! #ReturnToFeelings #RakshaBandhan11August”.

Check out Akshay Kumar’s post unveiling Tere Saath Hoon Main teaser here:

To note, Raksha Bandhan also revolves around the dowry issues. Talking about it, Akshay told India.com, “If you see the kind of films I have done over the years, I always make sure that my film doesn’t just show a problem. My films also offer solutions to the problem. In this film also we have raised a social concern but we are also giving a feasible solution to the problem”.

Apart from Akshay, Raksha Bandhan also stars Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth who will be seen as the Khiladi Kumar’s sister. On the other hand, the Aanand L Rai directorial also features Bhumi Pednekar opposite Akshay Kumar. To note, Raksha Bandhan will mark Aksha’s second collaboration with Bhumi after their 2017 release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Raksha Bandhan will be hitting the screens on August 11 this year and will be witnessing a box office clash with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.

