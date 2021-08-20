Raksha Bandhan: From Taimur & Inaaya to Yash & Roohi; Here are 5 adorable Bollywood’s little siblings

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is around the corner and the entire nation is excited. It is the best occasion to express your love for your sibling. Brothers and sisters across the nation celebrate the day to make their bond stronger with each passing time. As the festival nears, common people to Bollywood celebrities to star kids, all are gearing up for the occasion. For every brother and sister, this festival holds a special place in their hearts as it is a day of love, care, and affection. In Bollywood too, several celebrities celebrate Rakhi with fervor and shower love on their siblings, and share photos on social media.

This year, during Raksha Bandhan week, we have brought the best treat for all Bollywood fans. From Taimur-Inaaya-Jeh to Yash- Roohi, Bollywood is full of sweet little siblings who love to dote each other. While we are sure you’re all excited to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with your sister on Sunday, we bring you a little something to cherish the bond these cute little siblings share. Check out the five cutest siblings.

Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh & Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

The cutest cousins whose Rakhi celebration always leaves the internet in awe are Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. This year for the first time Taimur and Inaaya will celebrate the festival with Jeh.

Yash & Roohi Kapoor

Every year, ’s children Yash and Roohi celebrate Rakhi and their adorable photos break the internet.

Diva, Anya, and Czar

Farah Khan’s cool triplets who have now grown up- Diva, Anya, and Czar share a strong bond.

Misha & Zain Kapoor

and Mira Kapoor’s little babies Misha and Zain are also gearing up for the special occasion.

Rahyl & Riaan Deshmukh

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh are parents to two sons Rahyl Deshmukh and Riaan Deshmukh. All the little Deshmukh cousins Avir, Riaan, Diviyanaa, Vansh, Avan, Rahyl celebrate the festival of love together.