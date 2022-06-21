Raksha Bandhan Trailer: Akshay Kumar will only take pheras with Bhumi Pednekar after marrying off 4 sisters

Akshay Kumar recently entertained all his fans as he stepped into the shoes of Samrat Prithviraj on the silver screen. The buzz of this movie had not even ended, and Khiladi Kumar is now gearing up for his next release. Akshay is back with yet another film, Raksha Bandhan . This Aanand L Rai film will see the Padman actor alongside Bhumi Pednekar . It was only recently that he shared a new poster of his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan and announced that the trailer will come out today. As promised, the trailer of the film is out and we bet fans will be too excited to watch it. In the trailer, we can see Akshay Kumar as the loving brother who has the responsibility of his 4 sisters. He is everything to his sisters and can be seen struggling to get them married. Bhumi Pednekar plays Akshay’s love interest who wishes to marry him, but the actor has taken a pledge to get all his sisters married first. The trailer has a mixture of emotions. This story is an ode to the brother-sister love and bond and will pave a way straight into your hearts. Check out Raksha Bandhan’s trailer:

To note, Raksha Bandhan marks Akshay’s second collaboration with Aanand L Rai after their 2021 release Atrangi Re which also featured Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the lead. Besides, Akshay will also be sharing the screen with Bhumi once again after their 2017 release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Raksha Bandhan is slated to hit the screens on August 11 and will be witnessing a box office clash with Aamir Khan and Kareen Kapoor Khan’s much-anticipated movie Laal Singh Chaddha.

