Raksha Bandhan Trailer Twitter Reactions: Netizens call Akshay Kumar’s family drama ‘a ride full of emotions’

Akshay Kumar never misses a chance to surprise his audience. After entertaining them with his performance in Samrat Prithviraj, Akshay is now coming up with an entertaining family drama. Titled Raksha Bandhan, the movie is helmed by Aanand L Rai and is about a brother and sister’s unconditional love. The family drama is among the most anticipated releases of the year and Akshay has been teasing fans with BTS pics. And now, the makers have finally unveiled the trailer of Raksha Bandhan and it has left the fans excited.

Social media is abuzz with tweets for the Raksha Bandhan trailer and netizens call it a ride of emotions. One of the Twitter users tweeted on the micro-blogging site, “RakhsBandhan trailer is soo good !! Pure emotions, humor, music & Anand L Rai's magic. This is a sure shot Hit. Akshay Kumar is back with this wonderful ride of emotions. #RakshaBandhan”. Another user tweeted, “Loved the Trailer of #RakshaBandhan, looks like a beautiful roller coaster ride of emotions, told you earlier, getting good vibes from this movie”.

Take a look at Twitter reactions to Raksha Bandhan trailer:

To note, Raksha Bandhan marks Akshay Kumar’s second collaboration with Aanand L Rai after Atrangi Re. Besides, the Khiladi Kumar actor will also be collaborating with Bhumi Pednekar once again in Raksha Bandhan after their 2017 release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Raksha Bandhan is slated to release on August 11 and will witness a box office clash with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

Also Read: Raksha Bandhan Trailer: Akshay Kumar will only take pheras with Bhumi Pednekar after marrying off 4 sisters