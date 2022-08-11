Raksha Bandhan Twitter Review: Netizens call Akshay Kumar starrer ‘nicest movie from Bollywood this year’

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Raksha Bandhan is finally out in the theatres today. The film which grabbed a lot of attention ever since the trailer was released and is the talk of the town today. Social media is filled with praises for the film. The film revolves around the story of a brother who is trying to get his sisters married. It is about the love and bond between siblings which has released on the perfect day of Rakshabandhan. Well, scroll down to check out what the netizens have to say about the film.

Raksha Bandhan Twitter review

One of the fans wrote, “What a roller coaster ride. Full family entertaining, @akshaykumar sir has done a fab job and his reel sisters chemistry is lovable and the vidai scene and emotional scene hit directly too heart.” Another fan wrote, “Just completed #RakshaBandan, Akshay is back and his performance is good. 2nd half was a complete surprise and made me emotional. This is one of the nicest movie from Bollywood this year with a good social message. The ending was a bit abrupt though. 3.5 #RakshaBandhanReview.” A third fan wrote, “Just watched #RakshaBandhan full family entertainer..giving the vibes of 90s family based movie. Emotions, comedy, desi vibes this type Bollywood movies we love and want more movies like this. One of the best movie. I gives 4.5* out of 5. Just loved!”

Akshay Kumar on Raksha Bandhan & Laal Singh Chaddha’s clash

Akshay Kumar was asked about how he felt about his movie Raksha Bandhan clashing with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The reporter also informed that Aamir Khan wished both films to do well. The Khiladi answered, “I think it is good because it is good for our industry that both films work and work very well. Holidays are coming. There are 4 consecutive holidays in the week and I suppose no significant film is releasing next week. I wish both films do well because that is what our industry wants and wants forever”.

Akshay Kumar’s work front

His other upcoming projects include Ram Setu, OMG2, Selfiee, Untitled Ratasan Remake, Capsule Gill, Gorkha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Untitled Soorarai Pottru Remake, among other projects.

