  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rakshabandhan 2020: Suhana Khan shares photos of AbRam and Aryan to wish her brothers on the festival

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, shares photo of little munckin AbRam and Aryan Khan to wish them on Rakshabandhan
12310 reads Mumbai
Rakshabandhan 2020: Suhana Khan shares photos of AbRam and Aryan to wish her brothers on the festival Rakshabandhan 2020: Suhana Khan shares photos of AbRam and Aryan to wish her brothers on the festival
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As the nation celebrates the festival of Rakhi today, Bollywood stars have been sharing social media posts for their siblings to celebrate the day. From Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor to Abhishek Bachchan and others, a host of stars have been celebrating the festival and in the latest, we have Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, who took to Instagram to share a photo of brothers- Aryan Khan and AbRam, to wish them on the auspicious festival of Rakhi.

While one photo featured Aryan Khan while he posted amid snow clad mountains, another photo was of little munchkin Abram while he enjoyed in the snow. That said, Suhana Khan is quite active on Instagram, and makes sure to update her Instafam with her latest photos and videos, and a few days back, we saw Suhana Khan and mom Gauri Khan chilling in the balcony of Mannat while enjoying the weather and sipping some chai/coffee. Talking about Suhana Khan, she is currently studying at a film school in New York University, however, due to the pandemic, Suhana Khan came back to Mumbai to be with her parents. P

Also, amid the pandemic, since all of us are quarantined at home, Suhana Khan has been taking virtual belly dancing classes at home as her trainer shared photos on Instagram. Also, when BFF Ananya Panday was asked as to when will Suhana Khan make her Bollywood debut, she had said, “Whenever she wants to. She is actually going to the film school now, she is going to NYC to study. So I think she wants to finish her education and make the most of that and then whenever she wants to she will come back and act.”

Check out Suhana Khan's post here:

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan’s trainer shares before & during lockdown PICS as star kid takes virtual belly dancing lessons

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement