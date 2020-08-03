Rakshabandhan 2020: Suhana Khan shares photos of AbRam and Aryan to wish her brothers on the festival

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, shares photo of little munckin AbRam and Aryan Khan to wish them on Rakshabandhan

As the nation celebrates the festival of Rakhi today, Bollywood stars have been sharing social media posts for their siblings to celebrate the day. From ’s sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, to Abhishek Bachchan and others, a host of stars have been celebrating the festival and in the latest, we have ’s daughter, , who took to Instagram to share a photo of brothers- and AbRam, to wish them on the auspicious festival of Rakhi.

While one photo featured Aryan Khan while he posted amid snow clad mountains, another photo was of little munchkin Abram while he enjoyed in the snow. That said, Suhana Khan is quite active on Instagram, and makes sure to update her Instafam with her latest photos and videos, and a few days back, we saw Suhana Khan and mom chilling in the balcony of Mannat while enjoying the weather and sipping some chai/coffee. Talking about Suhana Khan, she is currently studying at a film school in New York University, however, due to the pandemic, Suhana Khan came back to Mumbai to be with her parents. P

Also, amid the pandemic, since all of us are quarantined at home, Suhana Khan has been taking virtual belly dancing classes at home as her trainer shared photos on Instagram. Also, when BFF Ananya Panday was asked as to when will Suhana Khan make her Bollywood debut, she had said, “Whenever she wants to. She is actually going to the film school now, she is going to NYC to study. So I think she wants to finish her education and make the most of that and then whenever she wants to she will come back and act.”

