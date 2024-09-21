Rakt Bramhand: Aditya Roy Kapur and Samantha Ruth Prabhu kickstart filming Raj & DK’s action-fantasy series in Mumbai

Aditya Roy Kapur has been busy with his upcoming film, Metro In Dino, with Sara Ali Khan. Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently wrapped the Indian spy action television series Citadel: Honey Bunny, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Well, the two stars have finally had time from their upcoming projects to kickstart another anticipated project, Rakt Bramhand: The Bloody Kingdom, in Mumbai.

After taking a brief break, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back on set and has started shooting for her next TV series, Rakt Bramhand, with Aditya Roy Kapur in Mumbai. Helmed by Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve and backed by The Family Man creators Raj & DK under their production company, D2R Films, along with Sita R Menon, the series officially went on floors recently. Apart from Aditya and Samantha, it also features Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi.

A day ago, the actress took to her social media to express how delighted she was to return to the sets again. She dropped an image that showcased a passport-like book with her name on it. Along with it was a pencil, a luxury backpack, a coffee cup, and a sleep-inducing oil. She wrote in the caption, “Never stop dreaming. Glad to be back on a film set after a while. #Raktbrahmand @d2r_films.”

Take a look:

A report by Mid-Day also gave some insight into their upcoming movie. According to an industry insider, Rakt Bramhand is Raj-DK’s first action-fantasy series set in a fictitious kingdom. While shooting for the upcoming episodes of The Family Man, they are also constantly supervising Rakt Bramhand’s progress. “The sheer scale of the production is something they haven’t attempted before. We started shooting two weeks ago and are currently canning some elaborate action sequences at Bahubali Studio in Borivali,” the source told the publication.

It was also revealed that there will be a short 10-day break soon, after which the team will regroup in October. Additionally, most of the shoot will take place on the same set and in other parts of the city till February 2025. Months ago, Netflix announced on social media that Rakt Bramhand: The Bloody Kingdom is their first-ever action-fantasy series.

