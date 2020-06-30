  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rakul Preet & Arjun Kapoor to start shoot for their upcoming rom com in Mumbai as Europe schedule put on hold?

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh will be sharing screen space for the first time in a rom-com. Read on
14118 reads Mumbai
Rakul Preet & Arjun Kapoor to start shoot for their upcoming rom com in Mumbai as Europe schedule put on hold? Rakul Preet & Arjun Kapoor to start shoot for their upcoming rom com in Mumbai as Europe schedule put on hold?
  • 3
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh will be sharing screen space for the first time in an untitled cross border love story and while the two were extensively shooting for the film in Punjab and Mumbai, due to the Coronavirus lockdown, the films shooting was stalled. Prior to the lockdown, Arjun and Rakul were just one schedule away from wrapping up the film and while the last schedule was to take place in Europe, however, given the current pandemic, it is being said that the last schedule of the film will be partially shot in Mumbai itself

As per reports, the co-producer of the movie, Madhu Bhojwani, said that they will kick-start the shooting locally keeping the safety protocols in place. Adding, the producer said that they are planning to complete shooting the indoor portions and then take a call on the pending shoot whether they will wait for things to settle down and head to Europe as per the original plan or shooting entirely in Mumbai.

Also, when the producer of the rom-com was asked whether they are planning to recreate Europe in Mumbai, he said that for now, they will patiently wait and watch, and see if other countries ease restrictions, and although lockdown has partially lifted in India, they will wait and watch and see whether it is safe to shoot in Mumbai or not. On the work front, Arjun Kapoor, was promoting Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pink Faraar opposite Parineeti Chopra prior to the lockdown, however, due to the spread of Coronavirus, the films’ release has been postponed.

Check out Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh's photo here:

Credits :Mid-Day

Latest Videos
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED
Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism, industry celebrating someone’s failure & Bhonsle
28 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: Take a look at the King Khan’s amazing journey in Bollywood
Anonymous 13 minutes ago

Film ka naam hai Chale Chalo.

Anonymous 38 minutes ago

Surprised who still dates make films with AK in the lead role? He has had a decade of damps .

Anonymous 38 minutes ago

Arjun get married. No point. Pursue real happiness.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement