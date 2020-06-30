Rakul Preet & Arjun Kapoor to start shoot for their upcoming rom com in Mumbai as Europe schedule put on hold?

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh will be sharing screen space for the first time in a rom-com. Read on

and Rakul Preet Singh will be sharing screen space for the first time in an untitled cross border love story and while the two were extensively shooting for the film in Punjab and Mumbai, due to the Coronavirus lockdown, the films shooting was stalled. Prior to the lockdown, Arjun and Rakul were just one schedule away from wrapping up the film and while the last schedule was to take place in Europe, however, given the current pandemic, it is being said that the last schedule of the film will be partially shot in Mumbai itself

As per reports, the co-producer of the movie, Madhu Bhojwani, said that they will kick-start the shooting locally keeping the safety protocols in place. Adding, the producer said that they are planning to complete shooting the indoor portions and then take a call on the pending shoot whether they will wait for things to settle down and head to Europe as per the original plan or shooting entirely in Mumbai.

Also, when the producer of the rom-com was asked whether they are planning to recreate Europe in Mumbai, he said that for now, they will patiently wait and watch, and see if other countries ease restrictions, and although lockdown has partially lifted in India, they will wait and watch and see whether it is safe to shoot in Mumbai or not. On the work front, Arjun Kapoor, was promoting Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pink Faraar opposite prior to the lockdown, however, due to the spread of Coronavirus, the films’ release has been postponed.

