Rakul Preet on shooting for Arjun Kapoor starrer love story amid COVID 19: We need to adapt to new normal

As Rakul Preet has begun shooting for Arjun Kapoor starrer cross border love story, the actress stated they have been taking all the necessary precautions on the sets.

The COVID 19 outbreak had taken a massive toll on the entertainment industry as not just the movie releases were postponed, but the shootings were also stalled. And as the things are getting back to normal, several celebs are also getting back on sets after months of lockdown. Amid this, Rakul Preet Singh had also resumed the shooting of starrer cross border love story which also features John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari in key roles despite the COVID 19 pandemic.

Certainly, shooting amid the pandemic has been a different experience for Rakul. However, the actress, in her interview with Zoom, has emphasised that they have been following all the guidelines and taking the necessary precautions. She also mentioned that it is high time that everyone adapts to the new normal as life goes on.

The De De Pyaar De actress stated, “We were just left with 10-15 days of the shoot when lockdown happened. And we were waiting to start. They asked me if I was scared and I said no, let’s start because none of us knows when it is going to end and we don’t know how the vaccine is going to react, even when the vaccine comes. So, I just feel that as humans we need to adapt to the new normal and life goes on and you can’t keep sitting at home. Having said that, yes, take all the precautions. We had this huge guideline of what to follow on set, everyone was COVID tested including me as soon as I landed.”

Furthermore, Rakul also revealed how her schedule has been planned in a way so all the guidelines are effectively followed. “There is a quarantine stamp that happens for 14 days as soon as you land but they don’t do it if you are leaving before 7 days. So, my schedule has been planned in a way that I leave before 7 days and then come back again and I shoot and I leave again, just so that we are following all rules. It is a sight; it feels like what have we come to when you see everybody in PPE kits and masks and extreme caution is taken. But like I said, life goes on and we got to adapt. I think we as a species are good with adapting,” she added.

The yet to be titled film will mark the directorial debut of Kaashvie Nair and is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham.

