Rakul Preet Singh addresses rumours of wedding with Jackky Bhagnani: Was supposed to get married in November…

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship Instagram official in 2021. The producer wished his ladylove on her 31st birthday, and shared a picture of them walking hand-in-hand. He penned a lovely romantic note for her on the occasion. Since then, the couple often posts the most adorable pictures together. Last year, rumours of Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani had been doing the rounds, and the actress shut down the rumours by penning a hilarious tweet. Now, once again, she has addressed speculations about her wedding, and joked that they were supposed to get married in November last year! Rakul Preet Singh on rumours of her wedding with Jackky Bhagnani

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Rakul Preet Singh was asked if she Googles her own name. She revealed that articles about her are written every week, and that they come up on Google Alerts. While speaking about this, she also jokingly added that she was supposed to tie the knot last year, and that she wonders how the wedding was. “"That comes on Google Alert (I do not have to search for it separately). There are articles about me every week. By the way, I was supposed to get married in November last year. I just want to ask 'how was it?'. I do Google about food, and the number of calories my food has. I mostly read about food, calories and health,” said Rakul Preet Singh. When Jackky Bhagnani wished Rakul Preet Singh on her birthday with a romantic post

Meanwhile, in October 2021, Jackky Bhagnani wished Rakul Preet and wrote a mushy note that read, “Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile ,and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my (heart emoji).”

