Rakul Preet Singh admits she forced Jackky Bhagnani for a proposal; reveals THIS Bollywood actress orchestrated it

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani stole our hearts with their dreamy wedding pictures which took place earlier this year. Being one of the sweetest couples in town, they always manage to melt our hearts with their chemistry.

But did you know? Jackky did not propose to his now-wife until they were just about 2-3 months away from their wedding. In an interview with Zoom, the Yaariyaan star revealed the story behind her proposal and gave us all an insight into the same.

Rakul Preet Singh reveals Jackky Bhagnani proposed to her during their combined Bachelor’s

When asked about how Jackky Bhagnani proposed to her, Rakul Preet Singh revealed that she forced him to make a proposal and told him that she would not walk down the aisle unless the proposal came. Adding further the Doctor G actress quipped that everything was fixed, and preps were going on for the marriage, but Jackky had not proposed. “I said I need a story.”

"I told him, you have to propose…you have 2-3 months left. No matter how u do it, u figure it out," said Rakul. Further giving insights on the proposal, the actress revealed that it happened when the lovebirds had gone for their Bachelor's in December last year. They had a combined bachelor's with both Rakul and Jackky's friends coming together, and there were some 20-25 of them.

The actress further said, “But you know honestly, I had completely forgotten, and he actually managed to surprise me, I had no idea. Bhumi played a very important role. Because Bhumi sort of orchestrated it. And I couldn’t guess. Bhumi is his best friend and obviously my friend as well now so she orchestrated the whole thing so I couldn’t tell.”

Rakul Preet Singh reveals being 90 percent similar to Jackky Bhagnani

In a recent interview with NDTV, Rakul Preet Singh highlighted the similarities she has with hubby Jaccky. The interviewer began by asking the De De Pyaar De star if there was any difference post-marriage with Jackky Bhagnani. Rakul Preet Singh with a smile on her face, quipped, “Not at all! In fact, it takes me a second when people call me Mrs and I’m like, oh ok! I mean touchwood, and I really hope it remains the same in life.” She further added that it has not sunk into both their heads, and she also quipped that they are both very similar.

Talking about their similarities, Rakul Preet Singh revealed that they are ‘absolutely clones’. Explaining further, the actress shared that they are 90 percent similar. Talking about the remaining 10 percent, the actress said that she is a stickler for time, and Jackky’s time is all over the place. But she also said that it has gotten better now. “We’re similar people from likes, dislikes, holiday destinations, and the food we like. From how we’re obsessed with working out. We want to work out on a holiday also. It’s really crazy.”

For the unversed, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky had a grand destination wedding in Goa on February 21, 2024. It was attended by many Bollywood celebrities and their friends and family. To reduce the carbon footprint created because of it, the couple decided to plant a sapling in Goa in the name of every guest who graced their wedding.

