Rakul Preet Singh and beau Jackky Bhagnani keep it stylish as they step out for dinner; WATCH

Whenever a B-Town couple steps out in the city, the paparazzi ensure they get captured in the frame for their fans. Speaking of this, one of the popular couples, Rakul Preet Singh and producer boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani were snapped last night as they attended Nimrat Kaur's birthday dinner. The couple, who recently was in the headlines owing to their Maldives vacay, was seen making their way back home after attending a special birthday dinner at a restaurant in the city.

In the photos and videos from last night, Rakul can be seen stepping out from the restaurant and right behind him, we can see producer Jackky Bhagnani. Rakul is seen keeping it stylish in a silky white shirt with jeans and a sling bag. On the other hand, Jackky is seen sporting a black tee with matching jeans. The couple is seen wearing their masks as they exit the restaurant after Nimrat's birthday dinner. They could be seen walking towards their car together.

See Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's photos:

The entire week, photos of Rakul Preet Singh from her Maldives vacay have been taking over the internet. The couple was seen jetting off out of the city together last week and since then, their fans have been waiting for a glimpse of them together on social media. The couple had also attended director Luv Ranjan's wedding in Agra together. Photos of Rakul and Jackky twinning in white had gone viral on social media.

On the work front, Rakul has her hands full with several different projects in Bollywood as well as in South film Industry. She will be seen in Thank You with Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn. She also has Runway 34 and Attack with John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Also Read|Rakul Preet Singh stuns in neon co-ord sets as she vacays in Maldives with Jackky Bhagnani; Samantha REACTS