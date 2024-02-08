Rakul Preet Singh and beau Jackky Bhagnani set to tie the knot in Goa for THIS romantic reason

Bollywood star Rakul Preet Singh, known for her active presence on social media, is preparing to marry her longtime partner and successful producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani. Recently, it was reported that following their wedding in Goa, the couple plans to organize a lavish reception in Mumbai. Now, the reason behind choosing Goa as the location has been revealed.

Reason behind Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani choosing Goa for their wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have been together for a while. They often share sweet moments on social media and during public appearances. Now, they are ready to get married and officially tie the knot on February 21st. As per an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, the couple plans to have an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa, attended only by their close friends and family members. Recently it is been reported that choosing Goa as their wedding destination isn't just because of its stunning beauty, but also to revisit the place where their love story began.

A source shared that Goa is deeply meaningful to them. It's where their journey began and their love blossomed. Opting for Goa and their wedding destination is sentimental, and their wedding promises to be tranquil and beautiful. The source said, “Goa holds a special place in their hearts. That’s where it all started and their romance flourished. Choosing Goa is a sentimental decision for them and the wedding is going to be absolutely serene.”

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani changed their wedding venue last minute

According to sources, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani originally planned to have their wedding in a different country. Yet, they changed their plans at the eleventh hour, opting to heed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advice for prominent families to conduct their festivities within India.

A close source to Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who are soon tying the knot, shared, "Rakul and Jacky had initially planned for their wedding to take place in the Middle East. After nearly six months of meticulous planning, everything was pretty much in order. However, following the call from the Indian PM in December, urging rich and influential families to choose India as the venue for their big life events, Rakul and Jackky reconsidered their original plans and relocated the wedding to India."

Work front of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

In terms of their work fronts, Jackky Bhagnani is busy producing the forthcoming action flick titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh has a lineup of projects in different languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and multilingual films like Indian 2 and Ayalaan.

