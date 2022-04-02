Rakul Preet Singh and BF Jackky Bhagnani look gorgeous at former's brother's birthday bash; PICS

Whenever a B-Town couple steps out in the city, the paparazzi ensure they get captured in the frame for their fans. Speaking of this, one of the popular couples, Rakul Preet Singh and producer boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani were spotted at Rakul Preet’s brother’s birthday bash at Bastian on Friday night. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are the new favourite couple in the industry. From lunch dates to vacations, the couple is never leave a chance to spend quality time together. At the party, the two dazzled us with their fashionable looks. We even spotted Surili Goyel and Pragya Jaiswal at the party venue.

As always, Rakul Preet looked stunning. She was in a black dress that fit her like a glove. She accessorised the look with beautiful golden hoops and heels. Her gorgeous smile absolutely lit up the world. Coming to Jackky Bhagnani, the producer looked dapper in a black tuxedo and won our hearts. Fashion designer Surili Goyel looked beautiful in a one-shouldered blue top that she paired with white pants. Rakul’s brother Aman Preet, our dear birthday boy looked handsome in his patterned shirt. Pragya Jaiswal opted for a bling olive green dress that suited her all too well.

Take a look at the pics:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul Preet Singh's recent movie Attack alongside John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez made its theatrical release on Friday. In South, she will also star in R. Ravikumar’s Tamil film Ayalaan with Sivakarthikeyan as the lead. The film's release has been postponed due to Covid-19.

