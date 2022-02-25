Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani make a statement in casuals for their airport look; PICS

It hasn’t been long since Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh made their relationship official on social media. Ever since then the couple has thrown caution to the wind and is often seen hanging out in the city. From parties to lunch dates to more, Jackky and Rakul never miss a chance to dish out major couple goals. Keeping up with this trajectory, the couple once again made the headlines this morning as they were papped at the Mumbai airport and their style statement has been grabbing the eyeballs.

In the pics, Rakul was seen wearing aqua and white coloured tye-dye outfit which had paired with a pair of flip flops. The De De Pyaar De actor completed her look with open tresses, trendy glasses and a handbag. On the other hand, Jackky looked dapper in his orange coloured sweatshirt and black jeans which was paired with black sneakers. The couple had arrived together at the airport and made sure to wear a mask in wake of the ongoing pandemic as they made their way inside the airport.

Take a look at Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh pics:

To note, Jackky had taken the social media by a storm when he had confessed his love for Rakul on social media. He had shared a love filled post on the actress’ birthday and wrote, “Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my” along with a heart emoticon.