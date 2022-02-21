Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani spotted at airport as they return from Luv Ranjan’s wedding

After Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar’s intimate wedding on February 19, director Luv Ranjan got married to his long-time girlfriend in Agra on February 20. Celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pritam, Dinesh Vijan, Aryan Khan, and others attended the wedding. And today, many were seen returning to Mumbai. Earlier in the day, actors Ranbir, Arjun were spotted at the airport. And now, lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were also seen at the Mumbai airport.

Rakul was seen wearing a tie-dye co-ord set. She tied her hair up in a ponytail style. And Jackky opted for an all-black casual attire. Both followed COVID-19 protocols and continued to wear the mask. The video of them coming out of the airport was also shared. The couple had visited the Taj Mahal in Agra and their pictures also went viral. The actress opted for ethnic wear to explore the monument. Rakul will be soon seen in Runway 34 co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.

The film will be releasing on April 29 and is inspired by a real-life incident that took place back in 2015 when a flight from a Middle-Eastern country had to be diverted to Thiruvananthapuram.

Watch the video here:

Rakul has 7 films lined up for release this year. She will be seen with John Abraham in Attack. It is directed by Lakshya Raj, the film will release on 1st April. She also has Indra Kumar's Thank God alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

Also Read: Luv Ranjan Marriage: Is this where Ranbir, Shraddha, Kartik will celebrate filmmaker's big day in Agra? PICS