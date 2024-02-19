Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: INSIDE glimpses from Goa venue go viral

The star couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot in South Goa. The couple reached the destination on February 17 along with their respective families and will tie the knot on February 21. Before reaching Goa, Rakul and Jackky also visited the Siddhivinayak Temple together to seek blessings. Now, some inside glimpses from the wedding have surfaced on social media. Let's have a look at them!

Inside glimpses from Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding venue

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are gearing up to tie the knot in South Goa in the presence of their family members, friends, and several Bollywood celebrities. Ahead of the wedding, some glimpses from the wedding venue went viral on social media.

One of the pictures shows a coconut on which the initials of Rakul and Jackky are inscribed. The second picture is a floral placard extending a warm welcome to the guests as the sign reads, "Bhagnani and Singh family welcome you." According to India Today, the coconut was the welcome drink that is being offered to the guests.

Have a look:

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the upcoming wedding of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani promises to be a star-studded affair, as actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra are slated to dazzle with their performance. According to an inside source, Raj and Shilpa are all set to elevate the wedding with their dynamic performance, delivering an electrifying Punjabi wedding mashup that will surely add to the glamor and musical atmosphere of the event.

Advertisement

More about Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani wedding

In 2021, the couple confirmed their relationship and showcased their bond on social media through lovey-dovey snapshots. After dating for several years, they are finally getting married on February 21. Their wedding is slated to unfold at the ITC Grand Hotel in South Goa, as reported by India Today. Exclusive insights from Pinkvilla unveil their wedding hashtag, #ABDONOBHAGNA-NI which hints at the unique celebration with a beachside setting.

Speaking about the guest list, apart from Shilpa and Raj, Bollywood celebrities, such as Varun Dhawan, Esha Deol, Bhumi Pednekar, Zayed Khan, and more, are expected to grace the occasion with their presence. The recent appearances of these celebrities at the Goa airport only add to the excitement surrounding this star-studded event.

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: 5 times actress expressed her love and admiration for husband-to-be