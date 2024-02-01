Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani will host their Mumbai reception on THIS date after Goa wedding: Report

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are one of the most loved couples in the Bollywood industry. After almost three years of confirming their relationship, the couple's love story is finally leading to the blissful moment of marriage. Rakul is all set to marry her longtime boyfriend, producer-actor Jackky on February 21 in Goa. Amidst this, a report suggests that the couple will be hosting a reception in Mumbai after their wedding, where several Indian celebrities will arrive.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding reception

According to India Today, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are set to host their wedding reception in Mumbai. They also reported that the reception, likely to be attended by several Bollywood and South Indian celebrities, is set to take place after February 22. Speaking about their grand marriage, the two-day celebration is scheduled on February 19 and February 21, 2024, in Goa. The couple will exchange their vows in the presence of their close friends and family members.

The above-mentioned portal also reported that their wedding reception is set to be a grand affair, bringing together the who's who of the Bollywood industry. The venue chosen for the reception is known for hosting high-profile events. For the guest list, many celebrities including directors and producers are expected to attend the reception.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani change their wedding venue last minute

According to reports, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani had initially planned a destination wedding overseas, however, they made a last-minute decision to abide by the honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for influential families to host grand festivities in the country itself.

A source close to the soon-to-be-married couple revealed, "Rakul and Jacky had initially planned for their wedding to take place in the Middle East. After nearly six months of meticulous planning, everything was pretty much in order. However, following the call from the Indian PM in December, urging rich and influential families to choose India as the venue for their big life events, Rakul and Jackky reconsidered their original plans and relocated the wedding to India.”

Work front

On the professional front, Jackky Bhagnani is currently busy with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan since he's the producer of the upcoming action flick. On the other hand, Rakul has projects lined up in different languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and multilingual films like Indian 2, and Ayalaan amongst others.

