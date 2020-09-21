  1. Home
Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta to be summoned by NCB by today evening: Report

In a recent development in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, the Narcotics Control Bureau is likely to issue summons to Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta today.
54164 reads Mumbai Updated: September 21, 2020 01:53 pm
Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta to be summoned by NCB by today eveningRakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta to be summoned by NCB by today evening: Report
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has come up with a major development with every passing day. In fact, with the Narcotics Control Bureau investigating the illegal drugs angle in the case, several revelations have been made post the arrest of the main accused Rhea Chakraborty early this month. To note, Rhea has been in custody along with her brother Showik Chakraborty. Reportedly, the actress had dropped names of around 25 A-listers from Bollywood during the investigation and also revealed that Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta consumed drugs with her and Sushant.

Ever since then, these names have been under the scanner of the NCB. And now as per the recent development, NCB will be issued to Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta in connection with the drug nexus now. As per Times Now, the summoned will be issued by the agency by today evening. To note, NCB is also likely to summon Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor for an interrogation in the case. Although the dates of their appearance before the agency is still not out, but looks like Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case will soon be having several more revelations being made in the coming days.

On the other hand, Shruti Modi and Jaya Saha have also been summoned to appear before the agency today for interrogation. It is reported that Shruti Modi has told the agency that she is undergoing COVID 19 test and will come for questioning once her test reports are out.

