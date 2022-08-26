Rakul Preet Singh appreciates Akshay Kumar’s 'discipline', talks about her experience on Cuttputlli sets

Akshay Kumar's Cuttputlli is one of the most-awaited films of the year. Starring Rakul Preet Singh as the female lead, this film has already begun garnering fans’ attention. Recently, on August 20, Akshay Kumar released the trailer. Akshay, who returns as a cop, is seen tracking down serial killers in the upcoming film.

Rakul Preet’s work experience with Akshay Kumar

In a recent development, published by news agency IANS, Rakul Preet Singh appreciated Akshay Kumar for his discipline on sets and shared that Akshay’s energy towards work brings everyone together. "I have always been a huge fan of Akshay sir, I had only heard of his discipline but now I witnessed it," she said as reported by IANS.

"I think he is amazing when it comes to loving his work, respecting his work, and being diligently involved in every process of it. Also what I love about Akshay sir is that his energy on set is to bring everyone together and that's something I learned, so, all in all, it was an amazing experience," Rakul Preet said.

About Cuttputlli

Akshay plays Arjan Sethi, a dutiful sub-inspector who vowed to keep the people of Kasauli safe. However, fate has other plans as the killer strikes from the shadows of terror, leaving behind no trace of evidence, except a body. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Pooja Entertainment, Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, 'Cuttputlli' will be released exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2.

Akshay Kumar’s Work Front

In 2022, Kumar's first release was Bachchhan Paandey, where he played the titular role of a gangster, a name derived from Kumar's character in the 2008 film Tashan. The film paired him with Kriti Sanon and also featured Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi.

His next release was the historical film Samrat Prithviraj, which was based on the life of the Hindu warrior Prithviraj Chauhan. It also starred Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt, and debutant Manushi Chhillar. Released theatrically on June 3, 2022, the film opened to mixed reviews. His other movie Raksha Bandhan which was released on the extended weekend of 5 days on August 11 received mixed reviews.

Rakul Preet Singh Work Front

Her first release in 2022 came with the action film Attack, co-starring John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez, a Lakshya Raj Anand's directorial debut. This was followed by the release of Runway 34 in which she starred alongside Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan.

Singh has seven upcoming films in various stages of production. She has signed two Tamil films: S. Shankar's vigilante-action film Indian 2 and the science fiction film Ayalaan opposite Sivakarthikeyan. She has four upcoming Hindi films. She will also be featured in Indra Kumar's slice-of-life comedy Thank God alongside Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra, and Anubhuti Kashyap's Doctor G in which she is paired opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. She will play the lead in the social family entertainer film Chhatriwali directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar. Rakul will pair up with Akshay Kumar in Mission Cinderella. She also has a Tamil-Telugu bilingual titled 31 October Ladies Night.

