Rakul Preet Singh approaches Delhi HC against media trial as her name surfaces after Rhea Chakraborty's arrest

As per the latest update, actress Rakul Preet Singh is said to have approached the Delhi High Court after her name was allegedly linked to drug connection in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Rakul's name was linked to drug case after Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

After Rhea Chakraborty's arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau in drug link in Sushant Singh Rajput case, it was being said that the agency is investigating the drug nexus in Bollywood. Amid this, certain reports by a news channel claimed that Rhea named Rakul Preet Singh before the NCB and alleged that she also was a part in hanging out with her and SSR. Amid this, as per ANI, Rakul has approached the Delhi High Court against the media trial in the case.

As per ANI, "Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh, whose name also surfaced in drugs-related matter in Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, approaches Delhi High Court against media trial. She through her lawyer submitted that media reports being run in contravention with I&B Ministry guidelines." Certain reports of news channels came in claiming that Rhea apparently named the actress along with Sara Ali Khan and a designer Simone Khambatta during the investigation by NCB. Reports claimed that Rhea apparently told the agency that Rakul used to hang out with her and SSR and allegedly do drugs. Further, the Delhi HC directed Centre, Prasar Bharati and News Broadcasters Association to consider Rakul Preet Singh's plea as a representation and decide further directions that ought to be issued.

The Deputy Director of NCB spoke to India Today and did mention that Rhea apparently named Rakul, Sara and Simone. However, he confirmed that no summons were sent to anyone yet. He further told India Today that summons may be soon sent. Rakul's name surfaced after Rhea's arrest and now she has gone ahead and approached the Delhi High Court against the media trial that began against her. Rhea was arrested by the NCB for alleged drug chats in Sushant's case and was sent into 14-day custody by the Sessions Court. Her bail plea was opposed by the NCB before the court on several grounds. Not just Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant were also arrested with 2 drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Basit Parihar by the NCB.

Meanwhile, Rhea is currently in Byculla Jail and is in custody. Further, NCB nabbed more drug peddlers in the city. On the other hand, it was reported recently that Rhea and Showik's lawyer may approach the Bombay High Court for their bail plea. Rhea and Showik were arrested after drug chats between them were discovered by the Enforcement Directorate and were handed over to the NCB for the probe. A day back, Shruti Modi and Jaya Saha were called by NCB for the probe. However, due to a member of NCB testing positive for COVID 19, Shruti was sent back home.

