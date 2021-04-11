  1. Home
Rakul Preet Singh, Arjun Kapoor announce first song ever, reveal 'The Good, The Bad, The Pretty' set to drop

Taking to Instagram, Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh both made the big announcement and not just that also shared the first poster of the song that's set to release.
Mumbai
Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh are joining hands once more as the actors are coming together to release their first song ever. Yes, you heard that right. The Sardar Ka Grandson co-stars won't be coming together for a film project but instead for their first ever music track. Taking to Instagram, Arjun and Rakul both  made the big announcement and not just that also shared the first poster of the song that's set to release. 

Sharing the blue and pink detailed poster, Rakul captioned it, "Arjun and I will raise the temperature more than the summer this time with our first ever song together. Revealing tomorrow! Stay tuned!!" Whereas Arjun wrote, "Rakul and I are going to turn up the heat for the first time with our first ever song together! Revealing tomorrow. Stay tuned! #tseries @tseries.official #BhushanKumar @rakulpreet @darshanravaldz @zarakhan @tanishk_bagchi @shabbir_ahmed9 @sapruandrao." From the looks of it, Arjun and Rakul's new song seems to be hip, cool track that they've been working on since quite sometime. 

While they did not announce the track's title, the poster read, "The Good, The Bad, The Pretty'. 

Take a look at their posts below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Rakul and Arjun's film Sardar Ka Grandson is heading to streaming platform and the actor had recently shared a selfie with all the female members of the team. "Always been a ladies man!!! So happy & proud of what I got to see last night...To all the ladies of #sardarkagrandson in front of the camera, also behind it & especially the 2 producers," Arjun captioned the photo. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

