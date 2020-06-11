Rakul Preet Singh asks paparazzi not to click her photos at airport; Says ‘don’t do, too much attention’

De De Pyaar De star Rakul Preet Singh was snapped at the airport while heading out of Mumbai. However, the actress did not look pleased with the paparazzi following her and clicking her photos.

Amid the COVID 19 outbreak, several restrictions were implemented as part of the lockdown across the country. However, recently, as a part of Unlock 1, some of those restrictions were eased off including domestic travel. Now, Rakul Preet Singh seems to be heading out of the city after a while and was snapped this afternoon by the paparazzi while she was heading inside the airport. The actress was seen covered in a white suit over her clothes to keep herself safe amid the COVID 19 scare.

However, Rakul did not seem too happy with the paparazzi insisting her for photos. The Aiyaary actress is seen getting out of her car and compiling her luggage on a trolley. The paparazzi can be seen calling out her name. She is seen asking them, ‘Kya Dekhega Yaar? (what are you going to see?)’ Post this, she is seen walking off while telling the paps not to click her photos. The actress is seen telling the paps that she thought that no one would recognise her in the clothes she was wearing.

As she started to walk, Rakul said, “Don’t do yaa, too much attention. I was happy ke pata nahi chalega.” A few days back too, when Rakul was jogging outside on the street in Mumbai, paparazzi wanted to click her photos. However, the actress urged them not to do so. Today, at the airport, she was seen clad in PPE gear with gloves and mask as she headed out of the city. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul will be seen with in a romantic-comedy that is based on a cross border love story and was being shot in Punjab. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul will be seen with Arjun Kapoor in a romantic-comedy that is based on a cross border love story and was being shot in Punjab.

Here is the video of Rakul asking the paparazzi not to click her photos:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

