Rakul Preet Singh on Attack, Doctor G and two other films: I’ve been waiting for my work to come out

Rakul Preet was quite busy last year owing to several projects in her pipeline. The actress was working on four films including Attack, Runway 34, Doctor G and Thank God. In a recent interview, Rakul said that she is glad that four of her films have announced their theatrical release dates. However, the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases worries her.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Rakul said, “I’ve been waiting for my work to come out for people to accept it.” She adds, “A lot of people have been struggling with getting their films out. There’s so much money riding on each film. The livelihoods of so many people apart from actors, directors, and producers depend on films.”

The 31-year-old actress further comments on how the pandemic has affected the film schedules. She says, “The rise in Omicron cases is a sad reality. Everything is unpredictable. All we can do is hope that people get vaccinated and take necessary precautions and follow protocols. This can’t keep going on forever. We’ve to be able to defeat the virus.”

When asked if she feels that showbiz is mentally prepared for another wave, Rakul said yes, adding that the industry may suffer a hit again.

Rakul will be seen sharing the screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana in Doctor G. She will appear in Runway 34 alongside Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan, and will feature in Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra. Whereas, John Abraham will be seen with her in Attack.