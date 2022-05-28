Rakul Preet Singh & beau Jackky Bhagnani get spotted as they end Friday night with movie date; PICS

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are one of the most popular and loved couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Ever since the duo made their relationship official, they have been painting the town red with their undeniable chemistry and sweet pictures. Whenever their photos surface on social media, they go viral in no time, while fans swoon over them and keep on coming back for more. Speaking of which, some time back, Rakul and Jackky were papped together as they kickstarted the weekend with a movie date.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were spotted by the shutterbugs outside Juhu PVR in the city. Both the lovebirds looked stylish as they kept their outfits of the night comfortable and casual. Jackky was seen going the desi way as she donned a long, white chikankari kurta with matching palazzos. Her hair was tied in a bun and she also had a mouth mask on. The Attack actress completed the look with a chic shoulder bag. Jackky, on the other hand, was seen wearing a casual blue tee-shirt with denim pants. He also wore a red cap. He dished out the perfect boyfriend goals as he opened the door for his ladylove as she got inside the car.

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh’s latest PICS:

The couple recently made a stylish entry at Karan Johar’s star-studded 50th birthday celebration. While Rakul was seen dressed in a velvety red dress with a deep neckline, Jackky donned a blue tuxedo.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Jackky Bhagnani is currently producing upcoming films like Ganapath, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Mission Cinderella.

On the other hand, Rakul was recently seen in Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 and John Abraham’s Attack. She now has Doctor G, Thank God, and Chhatriwali in the pipeline.

