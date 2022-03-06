Rakul Preet Singh & beau Jackky Bhagnani keep it comfy and stylish, clicked in the city; PHOTOS

Lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, after making their relationship public, are no more shy to be spotted together. The couple is often caught by paps and recently they were clicked while stepping out of a dinner together. They even attended Luv Ranjan’s wedding in Agra. The pictures went viral on social media in no time. The couple also visited the Taj Mahal. Today also, they were spotted in the city in simple yet stylish casuals. They did not pose for the shutterbugs.

Rakul was seen wearing a floral white colour kurta paired with denim and shoes. She kept her hair styled in a ponytail style and wore a mask. Jackky was wearing a mustard colour kurta and jeans. They immediately rushed to the car. Rakul Preet Singh has recently returned from her Maldives vacay and had shared a lot of pictures on social media. It was reported that Jackky had accompanied her, but in any of the pictures, he was not seen.

On the work front, the actress will be seen in Attack Part 1 with John Abraham. The poster was released recently and the film is releasing on April 1. It will be released in three parts.

Take a look at the photos here:

Rakul has her hands full with several different projects in Bollywood as well as in South film Industry. She will be seen in Thank You with Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn. She also has Runway 34 in her kitty.

