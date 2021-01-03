Rakul Preet Singh begins shooting for Ajay Devgn & Amitabh Bachchan starrer MayDay; Shares VIDEO

Rakul Preet Singh is very excited as she resumes shooting for her next film. The film MayDay will be releasing in April 2022.

South and Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh has finally resumed the shooting of her upcoming film MayDay. The actress, who was recently tested positive for COVID-19, has shared a glimpse of her first day shoot on her Instagram. The actress was spotted at the Hyderabad airport after she recovered and tested negative. Rakul Preet also appeared on a chat show hosted by Samantha Akkineni. In the episode, she talked about the controversy over reports claiming that a celebrity had gifted her a luxury house.

Sharing the glimpse of her first-day shoot, Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “#MAYDAY #HAPPIESTATWORK.” The actress made a boomerang video while she sat in her makeup chair and was prepping for her scene. She looked visibly excited with being back on sets. had made the announcement of the film last year. Rakul Preet was last seen in Shimla Mirchi with Rajkummar Rao which released on Netflix owing to the pandemic.

Directed by Ajay Devgn, MayDay will be releasing on April 29, 2022. Rakul Preet and Ajay Devgn were last seen in De De Pyaar De. The film also starred in the lead role and received a good response from the audience.

Rakul Preet Singh had released an official statement after she was tested negative and urged fans to be responsible and wear masks. The actress will be next seen in Attack with John Abraham and another untitled film with .

Also Read: PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh spotted at Hyderabad airport as she heads to Mumbai after recovering from COVID 19

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Share your comment ×