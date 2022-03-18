Rakul Preet Singh, BF Jackky Bhagnani slay together, Tara Sutaria, Aadar dazzle at Apoorva Mehta's bash; PICS

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the few Bollywood actresses who is creating headlines for both her professional and personal lives. The actress is currently dating Jackky Bhagnani, and their relationship is going good. To be clear, the couple announced their romance on Rakul's birthday last year, and they've been the buzz of the town ever since. Now, the duo was spotted at Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta’s grand party. What’s more, we even spotted another hot couple at the event: Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain! Be it onscreen or off-screen, Tara and Aadar never shy away from showing off their love to each other and make several public appearances and also never misses a chance to paint the town red with their love.

Both the couples looked fantabulous at the event. Rakul looked a sight for sore eyes in her sensual, chocolate-brown dress. On the other hand, Jackky Bhagnani looked dapper in his unique blue suit. Coming to the second set of lovebirds, Tara Sutaria stole the show in her bling, white dress. She looked like an absolute angel. Aadar on the other hand, looked handsome and sharp in his black tuxedo.

Take a look at the pics:

Many celebrities have marked their attendance at this grand event. Just some hours ago, we spotted the host Karan Johar with his bestie Kajol. The duo looked splendid and even shared a sweet moment together. Karan adorably planted a kiss on Kajol’s cheek as she smiled widely. On the other hand, we also spotted the mother-son duo of Gauri and Aryan Khan.

Also Read: PICS: Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter look bedazzling at Apoorva Mehta's grand birthday party