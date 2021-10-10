Rakul Preet Singh Birthday: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sidharth Malhotra arrive for the bash in the city

Birthday girl Rakul Preet Singh is celebrating her big day with friends and family. The actress made a huge revelation on her birthday as she confirmed her relationship with producer and actor Jackky Bhagnani. The couple have been together since a year and made it Instagram official to their fans and followers.

Soon after the announcement, Rakul arrived at a South Mumbai restaurant for her birthday bash. The actress donned a stunning green dress and was all smiles as she cut the cake for the paparazzi. Rakul looked breathtaking in her birthday look. The birthday bash was a small and intimate affair as she invited a few friends.

The guest list included Sidharth Malhotra, Ayushmann Khuranna, Sophie Choudhary, Riteish Deshmukh, Anushka and Aakansha Ranjan. However, Jackky Bhagnani was not present for his lady love's birthday bash.

Check out Rakul Preet's birthday bash photos:

