  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh calls Arjun Kapoor 'dramebaaz' as she accepts his 'Care Ni Karda Challenge'; Take a look

Rakul Preet Singh took to the social media comment section of Arjun Kapoor's latest post regarding the upcoming film Chhalaang and dropped an epic comment. However, Arjun had a comeback with an epic reply to her.
5909 reads Mumbai
Rakul Preet Singh calls Arjun Kapoor dramebaazRakul Preet Singh calls Arjun Kapoor 'dramebaaz' as she accepts his 'Care Ni Karda Challenge'; Take a look
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actor Arjun Kapoor surprised his fans recently when he shared a video of nailing Yo Yo Honey Singh's rap from Rajkummar Rao and Nusrratt Bharuccha's Chhalaang song Care Ni Karda. The makers of Rajkummar and Nushrratt starrer put forth a challenge and Arjun gladly took it up and shared an emotionally recreated version of Yo Yo Honey Singh's rap. Seeing the same, Arjun's co-star from the upcoming film, Rakul Preet Singh had an epic response. The actress will be seen next in a cross-border love story with Arjun. 

Taking to his Instagram account, Arjun shared the video of his version of rap from the song. He further nominated Rakul Preet Singh and Satish Kaushik for the same. Seeing her name pop up for the challenge, Rakul rose to the occasion and took it up. Not just this, she called Arjun 'dramebaaz' and asked him to help her shoot the same on the sets of their film. However, Arjun further came up with an epic reply to Rakul. 

Rakul wrote, "Hahah draaamebaaz!! Challenge accepted now help me shoot it tom on set." Arjun replied to her and wrote, "@rakulpreet if the director and DOP allow us." 

Take a look at Arjun and Rakul's banter:

Recently, Arjun and Rakul resumed the shooting of their upcoming untitled film. The film also stars John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari in special roles. It is the debut directorial of  Kaashvie Nair and is produced by John Abraham, Nikkhil Advani, Bhushan Kumar and Madhu G Bhojwani. The film's shoot had stalled when Arjun tested positive for COVID 19. However, after his recovery, Arjun was thrilled to get back on set and resume work. Currently, both Rakul and Arjun are shooting their film. 

Also Read|Rakul Preet on shooting for Arjun Kapoor starrer love story amid COVID 19: We need to adapt to new normal

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Arjun Kapoor Instagram

You may like these
Arjun Kapoor is back to his ‘happy place’ after testing negative for COVID 19, resumes shoot of Rakul starrer
Rakul Preet on shooting for Arjun Kapoor starrer love story amid COVID 19: We need to adapt to new normal
Rakul Preet Singh: I had tested COVID 19 negative the day before Arjun Kapoor’s positive report came
John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh, Arjun Kapoor to resume work with a 10 day schedule of their film in Mumbai
Rakul Preet & Arjun Kapoor to start shoot for their upcoming rom com in Mumbai as Europe schedule put on hold?
Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh’s goofy selfie will make you impatient to see them together onscreen; PHOTO

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement