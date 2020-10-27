Rakul Preet Singh calls Arjun Kapoor 'dramebaaz' as she accepts his 'Care Ni Karda Challenge'; Take a look

Rakul Preet Singh took to the social media comment section of Arjun Kapoor's latest post regarding the upcoming film Chhalaang and dropped an epic comment. However, Arjun had a comeback with an epic reply to her.

Actor surprised his fans recently when he shared a video of nailing Yo Yo Honey Singh's rap from Rajkummar Rao and Nusrratt Bharuccha's Chhalaang song Care Ni Karda. The makers of Rajkummar and Nushrratt starrer put forth a challenge and Arjun gladly took it up and shared an emotionally recreated version of Yo Yo Honey Singh's rap. Seeing the same, Arjun's co-star from the upcoming film, Rakul Preet Singh had an epic response. The actress will be seen next in a cross-border love story with Arjun.

Taking to his Instagram account, Arjun shared the video of his version of rap from the song. He further nominated Rakul Preet Singh and Satish Kaushik for the same. Seeing her name pop up for the challenge, Rakul rose to the occasion and took it up. Not just this, she called Arjun 'dramebaaz' and asked him to help her shoot the same on the sets of their film. However, Arjun further came up with an epic reply to Rakul.

Rakul wrote, "Hahah draaamebaaz!! Challenge accepted now help me shoot it tom on set." Arjun replied to her and wrote, "@rakulpreet if the director and DOP allow us."

Take a look at Arjun and Rakul's banter:

Recently, Arjun and Rakul resumed the shooting of their upcoming untitled film. The film also stars John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari in special roles. It is the debut directorial of Kaashvie Nair and is produced by John Abraham, Nikkhil Advani, Bhushan Kumar and Madhu G Bhojwani. The film's shoot had stalled when Arjun tested positive for COVID 19. However, after his recovery, Arjun was thrilled to get back on set and resume work. Currently, both Rakul and Arjun are shooting their film.

Credits :Arjun Kapoor Instagram

