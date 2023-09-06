Rakul Preet Singh calls working in movies across different languages an ‘exciting phase’; ‘I’m really glad…’

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most talented actresses in the industry who has worked in a variety of films across different languages. The leading lady has managed to impress the audience ever since her debut project. Over the years, proving her mettle in acting, Rakul has created her own niche across many industries. In a nearly 14-year-long career, the Aiyaary actress has worked with some of the biggest stars across the industries including Bollywood, Tollywood, and others. The Doctor G actress is currently riding high on her professional career for receiving immense appreciation for her recent releases. With several standout roles in her kitty this year, the beautiful actress has received universal acclaim for her work. On the journey ahead, Rakul will be marking her appearance in several biggies across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages, owing to her pan-India reach and fandom.

Rakul Preet Singh on getting opportunities to work across industries

While talking to ANI about the exciting phase of her career and working across films of different languages, Rakul Preet shared her thoughts and said, "This is a really exciting phase for me as an actor, I’m really glad to be getting opportunities to do films across languages.”

The actress further expressed her gratitude and added, “I'm immensely thankful for the diverse languages of cinema that allow me to speak to hearts across linguistic borders. It's a joy for me to connect with audiences from all walks of life through the magic of storytelling.”

Rakul Preet Singh shares the lineup of her upcoming movies

Sharing details about her exciting line-up of projects, the actress mentioned all her upcoming movies are in different languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and multilingual too. She shared, “All my upcoming films are in different languages and include Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and multilingual films like Indian 2, Ayalaan and so many more that are currently under wraps but will soon be out, and I cannot be more excited for it!”

Expressing her excitement on the same further, the actress said, “I can’t wait for my fans to experience it and I just hope that they continue showing me love like they always have! Really grateful!”

Rakul Preet Singh’s work front

Work-wise, the actress’ lineup of films is a testimony of her demand across the various industries. As noted previously, Rakul has Ayalaan, Indian 2, and other films which are currently kept under wraps. Off late, she has worked on projects namely Chhatriwali, Boo, and I Love You.

ALSO READ: 'The ease and humility that Shah Rukh Khan...': Ridhi Dogra gushes over her Jawan co-star; shares experience