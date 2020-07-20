  1. Home
Rakul Preet Singh cannot wait to hit the gym after the lockdown

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh is all dressed up to hit the gym.
Rakul Preet Singh cannot wait to hit the gym after the lockdown
Rakul took to her verified Instagram account, where she posted a picture of herself in a gym attire. In the image, she is seen flaunting her svelte figure, dressed in a black sports bra and shorts.

"Waiting to hit the gym till then throwback to feeling the fittest #mondaymotivation," Rakul captioned the image.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rakul had recently described what "waiting for the world to be normal" is like for her, through a snapshot on Instagram.

In the image, Rakul Preet was seen resting her head on a table with a faraway gaze. She describes the look with the words: "Waiting for the world to be normal be like..."

Coming up for Rakul Preet is a rom-com co-starring Arjun Kapoor. She will also be seen in Kamal Haasan's ambitious upcoming film "Indian 2", which co-stars Kajal Aggarwal and Siddharth.

