Rakul Preet Singh chooses comfy look as she gets clicked outside a restaurant in the city; PICS

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most talented actresses in the industry. She has proved her acting prowess in movies such as De De Pyar De, Sardar Ka Grandson, and others. She is also the paparazzi’s favourite and often gets spotted in the city. Today, she was spotted outside a restaurant in Bandra as she stepped outside post-dinner. Actor Pragya Jaiswal was also spotted with her.

In the pictures, Rakul Preet can be seen donning a casual and comfy look. She kept her hair up in a bun. Rakul also kept COVID protocols in mind and wore a black mouth mask. She was clicked inside her car and did not stop by to pose for the cameras. On the other hand, Pragya wore a denim shirt with denim shorts. She also didn’t stop by to pose for the paparazzi.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Attack alongside John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez. The movie is set to release on April 1, 2022. In the South film industry, she will star in R. Ravikumar’s Tamil film Ayalaan with Sivakarthikeyan as the lead. The film's release has been postponed due to COVID-19.

Earlier, Rakul had shared how she prepped for a scientist’s role in the movie Attack. While talking to India Today, she revealed that it took her a couple of days to learn how to use everything in a lab. She also credited her director for having done most of the research. Rakul stated, “Maximum research that went in was from Lakshya's side. When he brought the character to me it was pretty nuanced and detailed. It took me a day or two to understand how to use everything I use in the lab. It should look authentic. It should genuinely look like I know all those wires. So two-three days of training happened. But, most of the research on the paper was done by Laksh. Videos were shown to understand body language."

