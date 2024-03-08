Rakul Preet Singh defending Jackky Bhagnani for admitting he has ‘dry sense of humor’ is pure love

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are one of the cutest couples in BTown. Their fairytale wedding is still the talk of the town. The couple got hitched in Goa recently and left us in awe of their chemistry and romance. Well, right after their wedding, the lovebirds landed in Assam for an event and made sure to visit the Kamakhya Devi Temple and drop pictures of their visit on social media. But the highlight of the event had to be the actress’ response to what attracted her to her husband, Jackky.

Rakul Preet Singh on the first thing she likes about Jackky Bhagnani

The Assam State Film (Finance & Development) Corporation Limited invited Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to an event. It was an interactive session with the film fraternities. During the event, at one moment, Jackky could be heard saying that he has a dry sense of humor. His wife and actress instantly jumped in his defense and objected to Jackky’s statement.

Rakul Preet Singh commented, “In fact, the first thing I liked in him was his sense of humor.” Her reply is going viral and winning hearts.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani visit Assam’s Kamakhya Temple post-wedding

On Thursday, March 7, Rakul Preet Singh took to Instagram Stories to share precious moments from her recent visit to the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam, where she sought blessings along with her beloved husband, Jackky Bhagnani.

Advertisement

In the first snapshot, Rakul radiated elegance in an orange-colored ethnic ensemble, while Jackky exuded charm in a yellow kurta paired with black pants. Standing before the majestic temple, the couple posed gracefully. Rakul captioned the image with: “Kamakhya Devi Temple (red heart emoji) (folded hands emoji) blessed.” In the subsequent photo, the newlyweds were joined by their family members, further enriching the spiritual experience.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's initiative to reduce the carbon footprint created by their wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky had a grand destination wedding in Goa last month. To reduce the carbon footprint created because of it, the couple has decided to plant a sapling in Goa in the name of every guest who graced their wedding. Isn't that incredible?

Actress Pragya Jaiswal took to Instagram Stories and appreciated the efforts of the couple. Sharing the sapling plantation certificate in her name, Pragya wrote, "What a beautiful & inspiring initiative, @rakulpreet & @jackkybhagnani. Reducing the carbon footprint created by the wedding by planting a sapling on the name of each guest #GoGreen".

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani are winning hearts for their eco-friendly gesture; here's what newlyweds did